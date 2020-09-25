Southeast Whitfield High School (0-4) had an early chance to strike first, but fell to Fannin County (2-0) 48-0 at home Friday night.
After a short punt, the Raiders got the ball down to the one-yard line midway through the first quarter, but Fannin County held on fourth-and-goal. Despite starting from just outside the end zone, Fannin County scored to take a 7-0 lead and never looked back.
Fannin County led 28-0 at halftime.
Southeast will host Armuchee next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
