For the second time this season, a Southeast Whitfield High School football game has been rescheduled to a Thursday night.
Southeast's home game against Central-Carrollton scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. due to a shortage of available officials on the date, according to a school announcement. The Northwest Georgia Football Officials Association handles the staffing and distribution of crews of officials to high school football games in the area. Southeast does not play this Friday.
Southeast had a football game last month moved to Thursday from its originally-scheduled date on Thursday, but that move was due to weather-related precautions. Southeast joined Coahulla Creek and several schools across the state in moving games originally set for Sept. 30 to Sept. 29 because of the threat of rainy weather caused by Hurricane Ian. Southeast fell 56-12 to Heritage in that Thursday night game.
Southeast is looking for its first win in Region 7-4A play. The Raiders started 4-1 overall but dropped their first two games of region action to fall to 4-2. Central (4-3) is also 0-2 in the region, and the Lions are also without a game on the schedule this week.
