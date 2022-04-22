Dalton State College’s Matthew Cleary became the sixth straight Roadrunner to win the Southern States Athletic Conference men’s golf Player of the Year when the conference released its annual awards Thursday.
After having all-conference nods for three straight years, Cleary earned his time to take home the conference’s top individual honor after waiting behind former standout Ben Rebne.
Rebne won the award for three straight seasons during his time with Dalton State.
Cleary, a Dalton native and Southeast Whitfield High School graduate, also was named to the SSAC’s all-conference team, along with teammates Trevor Bassett, Steve Kibare and Tyler White.
Cole Wentworth, a senior, was named the conference’s newcomer of the year.
The Roadrunners’ run atop the SSAC was halted Wednesday after six straight seasons winning the conference tournament. Dalton State finished fourth at the SSAC championship Wednesday, while Kibare won the low medalist title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.