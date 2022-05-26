Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Matthew Cleary was named to the NAIA Men’s Golf All-America first team after helping lead Dalton State College to a national runner-up finish.
The teams, selected by the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Association, were announced Tuesday.
Cleary was on the 14-person first team after being named a second-team All-American the last two seasons. Cleary, the Southern States Athletic Conference Golfer of the Year, had a scoring average of 73 in 11 tournaments played on the season.
Cleary, a fifth-year senior, finished tied for fifth at the NAIA national championships last week as the Roadrunners finished three strokes behind national champion Keiser.
“Before the year began, I sat down and wrote out what I wanted to accomplish this year,” Cleary said. “This is my third year in a row being an All-American, but I had been second team. Each year, it really stung that I didn’t get first team.”
Dalton State’s Steve Kibare, who tied with Cleary at the national championships, was named a second-team All-American, while Trevor Bassett grabbed a third team nod.
Kibare and Bassett, both sophomores, repeated as All-Americans after earning spots on the same teams last year — Kibare on the second team and Bassett on the third.
Kibare finished as the individual medalist at the SSAC championship last month, while Bassett collected five top-10 tournament finishes this season.
