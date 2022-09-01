Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Brianna Hurtado scored two goals in the first 13 minutes as the Dalton State College women's soccer team stormed past Union College 7-2 in the Lady Roadrunners' home opener Wednesday.
Hurtado, a 2022 Southeast grad who was still appearing as a Lady Raider this spring, needed just 3:43 in Wednesday's match to score her first collegiate goal off of an assist from Riley Bennett.
Guadalupe Martinez, a former Southeast teammate of Hurtado's, found the freshman for another goal less than 10 minutes of match time later.
Dalton State piled up four goals before the half and led 7-0 before two late Union scores.
Martinez scored the next goal at the 28:38 mark from an assist by Lauren Wright.
Reyna Flores capped the first-half scoring with an unassisted goal in the 37th minute.
After half, it was another Lady Roadrunner scoring two quick goals. Ava Vandoren scored off of a Molly Duncan assist less than a minute into the second, then popped in an unassisted goal three minutes later.
Then, another freshman pair of local soccer products combined for their first collegiate points.
Victoria Dominguez, a freshman from Dalton High, connected with former Coahulla Creek Lady Colt Ana Silva for the final score of the day.
Union's Rylee Scraggs scored the two late goals for the visitors.
Dalton State had 27 shots, including 15 on goal, to seven from Union.
Dalton State plays LSU-Shreveport in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. Saturday as part of the Georgia Gwinnett College Classic.
