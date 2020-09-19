Southeast Whitfield High School (0-3) fell to Gordon Central (1-2) 31-20 on the road Friday night.
The Raiders struck first with an Anthony Ramirez 12-yard rushing score and led 6-0 in the first quarter, but Gordon Central scored the next 17 points unanswered to snatch back the lead. An Ethan Hill 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Lofton with just one second left in the first half cut the deficit to 17-12 at the break.
Another Hill-to-Lofton touchdown — this time a 10-yarder — and a Jose Herrera two-point conversion gave Southeast the lead again at 20-17 with 2:35 in the third.
Gordon Central would close the game with 14 points in the fourth to get the victory.
Ramirez led the Southeast offense with 96 yards and a touchdown on his 18 carries. Hill hit eight of his 17 passing attempts for 129 yards and the two scores, and also threw an interception.
Southeast’s Job Willis had an interception on defense.
Southeast hosts Fannin County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
