Southeast Whitfield High School’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball won’t have to venture far to continue his career in college.
Rich is set to become a Dalton State Roadrunner.
Rich announced his verbal commitment to Dalton State on social media Tuesday evening. The senior, who broke former Raider Ty Pendley’s career scoring record late in the season, had announced an offer from Dalton State on March 8.
Pendley played for the Roadrunners after his 2016 graduation, and now Rich follows in those footsteps.
Rich, the Region 7-4A Player of the Year, also had offers from Reinhardt University and Sewanee (University of the South). Rich, listed at 6 feet 7 inches, held averages of 22.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and helped lead Southeast Whitfield to a second straight state playoff appearance.
At Dalton State, Rich will join a roster that already has a local connection.
Dalton High School’s Franklin Almonte, who Rich squared off with in high school, just finished his sophomore season with the Roadrunners.
Dalton State finished 2022-23 with a 16-13 record, earning the fourth seed in the Southern States Athletic Conference during the regular season.
