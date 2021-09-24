Southeast is shut out by Gordon Lee 29-0

Southeast Whitfield (1-5) was blanked at home Friday night by Gordon Lee (3-2, 0-0 Region 6-A) 29-0.
The Raiders were shut out for the first time this season as Gordon Lee, a Class A school, pulled away for the win over Class 4A Southeast.
In the first quarter, a muffed punt by Southeast led to a Gordon Lee score. The Trojans led 7-0 at the end of the first.
A second-quarter touchdown and field goal put Gordon Lee up 17-0 at halftime. The Trojans scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and led 29-0.
Prior to the defeat, Southeast had scored at least six points in each game, and the Raiders have scored more than 34 points twice on the year.
Southeast plays its third straight Class A school Friday when the Raiders travel to play Trion.
