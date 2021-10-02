Southeast loses to Trion 49-0

Southeast Whitfield High School (1-6) traveled to Trion (5-1, 0-1 Region 6-A Public) Friday night and was handed a 49-0 loss.
Trion got out to a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn't look back. The Bulldogs scored on the ground, through the air and with a punt return as they led 35-0 at halftime.
Trion added another score just a minute into the second half with a 78-yard dash, and a five-yard rush late in the third would be the last score of the night.
Southeast drove into Trion territory in the fourth, but couldn't get any points on the board.
It was the third straight game against Class A Public competition for Southeast, a Class 4A school. The Raiders lost all three and were unable to put up any points in the last two.
The Raiders travel to Chatsworth to play North Murray Friday at 7:30 p.m.
