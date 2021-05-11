Southeast Whitfield High School and Jefferson were tied 1-1 early in the second half of the Class 4A boys soccer state semifinals, but the Raiders scored three unanswered goals to move past the Dragons and into the state championship game.
The Raiders play East Hall in the final round Thursday at 8 p.m. at Duluth High School.
Southeast (17-0-3) scored first Tuesday on their home field when Daniel Orrellana sent one into the net with 11 minutes left before the break.
The halftime score was 1-0, but Jefferson (5-3-1) needed just three minutes to tie the game in the second.
The Raiders didn't let the Dragons hang around long. Lupe Beltran scored a goal nine minutes in, then Julian Hernandez made it 3-1 with 22 minutes left to play.
Diego Castillo needed just a minute after Hernandez's goal to put Southeast up 4-1, scoring off of a free kick by Orrellana.
The Raiders held Jefferson off the board the rest of the way.
Southeast advances to the state finals for the first time since 2017, when the Raiders won the state title. They'll play an East Hall team that defeated Islands 1-0 in the semifinals Tuesday to reach the finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.