Southeast Whitfield High School climbed all the way back from a 21-0 deficit in its season opener against Coosa Friday night to grab a fourth quarter lead.
Then Coosa came back alive for a deflating late touchdown.
Coosa (1-0) responded to a Southeast (0-1) comeback with a late score to stun the Raiders 28-25 on the new turf field at Southeast Friday night.
The Raiders trailed 21-0 and couldn’t get much offense started in the first half, but a late field goal cut into the deficit at the break.
In the third quarter, the Raiders came alive.
Quarterback Jacob Layman started the run with a 45-yard touchdown run. A two-yard Alberto Rios plunge made it 21-16, and Rios got in for the two-point try to put Southeast behind by just seven after three quarters.
Rios completed the comeback with a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Southeast held a 25-21 advantage.
After going scoreless since the middle of the second quarter, Coosa’s offense re-emerged at the worst time for Southeast. A passing touchdown with a minute left put the visitors back in front for good.
Southeast will stay at home next Friday to host Gordon Central at 7:30 p.m., while Coosa will play its home opener against Woodland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.