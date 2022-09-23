It was a happy homecoming for Raider Nation on Friday.
Southeast Whitfield High School defeated Druid Hills 38-17 in Friday night’s non-region game at Raider Stadium, extending Southeast’s best start since 2017.
The Raiders, who improved to 4-1 on the season, used two scores early in the fourth quarter to put away the Red Devils, who fell to 1-3. Southeast head coach Todd Murray said it took a little inspiration in the locker room to spur his team to make plays.
“We made a few adjustments, but most of it was getting the guys motivated,” Murray said. “When we came out the first half, we were a little dead. We had to pick up our pace and our intensity, that was the main thing.”
Midway through the third quarter, the game was tied at 17. Southeast drove the ball 69 yards, setting up a first down from the 10-yard-line. On the next play, the Raider offensive line pulled Brady Ensley in for a 10-yard score to take the lead 24-17. After forcing a Druid Hills punt, it took one play before Brayden Miles took a quarterback keeper 67 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 30-17 after the extra point was blocked. Miles, who rushed for 106 yards on 13 attempts, gave credit to the big men up front the success on the ground tonight.
“It’s never really too hard because of the job our line puts in,” Miles said. “We all put in work to stay in shape, and our line is so big that I just run behind them, they get it done.”
Ensley added another nail in the coffin when he broke a 43-yard rush with less than a minute left in the game, scoring a 3-yard rushing touchdown a play later. The Raiders went for two, and Miles found Samuel Harper in the end zone, making up for the blocked point attempt and pushing the score to 38-17.
Ensley tallied 105 rushing yards and his two scores on 14 carries.
Southeast settled for a field goal in its first possession of the game but scoring stalled for the rest of the quarter. Red Devil quarterback Jacques Cullars found Bre’lon Cade to put Druid Hills ahead early in the second quarter, but the Raiders would answer with a 20-yard touchdown from Miles to senior wide receiver Matthew Brock. Druid Hills kicked a field goal as the half expired, and the game was tied at 10 entering the break.
After the half, the Red Devils forced a fumble that senior cornerback Lamar George took to the house to give Druid Hills a 17-10 lead. The Raiders inherited a short field from the ensuing kickoff, and Anthony Ramirez punched in a 5-yard rushing score to tie things at 17 halfway through the third.
Ramirez had 113 rushing yards.
Southeast kicks off Region 7-4A play when they host Heritage next Friday. Druid Hills travels to Riverside Military Academy to take on the Eagles in Gainesville. Both kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m. Murray said the Raiders will have to come out ready to play next week and the rest of the season to find success in a strong region.
“We’ll make our adjustments for Heritage, but we can’t start slow,” Murray said. “We got to come out firing on all cylinders. Our region is pretty tough, so we have to bring it.”
