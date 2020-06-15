Southeast soccer's Reyes signs to play at Waldorf

Former Southeast Whitfield High School soccer player Erandy Reyes signed Sunday to play soccer at Waldorf University, an NAIA program in Forest City, Iowa. From left are Southeast Whitfield assistant coach Neil Nichols, father Jesus Reyes, Erandy Reyes and Southeast Whitfield head soccer coach Todd Close.

Contributed photo

