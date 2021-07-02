Southeast state champion wrestlers get their rings

Contributed photo

Two state champion wrestlers from Southeast Whitfield High School received their championship rings on Monday at the school. Jose Leon, left, won the Class 4A 220-pound weight class at the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling State Tournament in Macon in February. Riso Webb was the winner of the Class 4A 126-pound weight class. The duo, both 2021 Southeast graduates, mark the first time two Raiders won state championships in wrestling in the same season.