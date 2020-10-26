Southeast Whitfield cancels Friday football game with players still in COVID-19 quarantine

Southeast Whitfield High School has canceled a second football game due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), athletics director Mark Lentych said.
The Raiders' game against Chattanooga Central, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled. Southeast's game last week, scheduled for Saturday against North Murray, was canceled due to a "significant number" of players that are quarantining due to COVID-19 contact protocols at the school, Lentych said, and Friday's game was canceled for the same reason.
Lentych said neither game will be made up.
Southeast, which has played seven games so far this season, is currently scheduled to conclude the season Friday, Nov. 6, at Northwest Whitfield.
Southeast isn't the first area school to see their football schedule shift due to concerns over the virus.
Coahulla Creek postponed two consecutive games earlier this month.
A Christian Heritage game scheduled for earlier this month also was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the players at their scheduled opponent, Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to Georgia High School Association rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.