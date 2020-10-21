The high school football game set for Saturday between Southeast Whitfield and North Murray has been canceled due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Southeast athletics director Mark Lentych said.
Lentych said the game was canceled due to a "significant number" of players that are quarantining due to COVID-19 contact protocols at the school.
The game, which had already been rescheduled from its original date Friday due to an earlier virus-related schedule reshuffle, will most likely not be made up, Lentych said. North Murray doesn't have an open date left on their schedule, and the Mountaineers' remaining games are all Region 6-3A contests.
Lentych said that the Raiders' scheduled game for Friday, Oct. 30, when Southeast is set to host Chattanooga Central, hasn't yet been postponed.
Southeast, which has played seven games so far this season, is currently scheduled to conclude the season Friday, Nov. 6, at Northwest Whitfield.
Southeast isn't the first area school to see their football schedule shift due to concerns over the virus.
Coahulla Creek postponed two consecutive games earlier this month. They made up the first — a region game with North Murray — on Tuesday. That reschedule led to Southeast's game with North Murray being moved to Saturday in order to allow the Mountaineers more time to prepare. Creek is also slated to play Saturday, when they'll travel to Adairsville for a 1 p.m. game.
A Christian Heritage game scheduled for earlier this month, also was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the players at their scheduled opponent, Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee.
If a game postponed due to COVID-19 is not rescheduled and completed, it will be considered a “no contest” and not count against either team’s record, according to Georgia High School Association rules.
