Southeast Whitfield High School (4-6, 0-4 Region 7-4A) wrapped up its season with a 47-14 loss at home against Sonoraville (6-4, 3-2 Region 7-4A) on Friday.
The Raiders trailed just 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the visiting Phoenix put up 20 points in the second quarter to pull away to a 33-7 halftime lead.
Southeast answered in the third, but Sonoraville put up 14 more to ice the game.
After an early rushing touchdown by Sonoraville, Southeast answered with a Brayden Miles rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7 in the first.
Sonoraville scored 32 unanswered after that point.
Southeast ended the Sonoraville run of points when Miles hit Matthew Brock for a touchdown in the third.
Brock made five catches for 87 yards and the score.
The Raiders wrap up their season at 4-6. The four wins for Southeast this year mark the best season since 2017 for the Raiders.
Southeast got out to a 4-1 start before falling in all five games of a tough Region 7-4A slate.
Sonoraville will be one of the four playoff teams from Region 7-4A. The Phoenix will play in the Class 4A playoffs next week.
