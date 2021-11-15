Southeast wrestling wins Raider Rumble meet over local competition

Southeast Whitfield High School's wrestling team hosted several local squads for their annual Raider Rumble meet on Saturday, and the Raiders defended their home gym with a first place finish.
Coahulla Creek finished second, while Dalton was third in a field that also featured LaFayette, Murray County, North Murray and Ringgold.
It was the season-opening match for Southeast. The Raiders finished ninth in the state at the Class 4A traditional tournament last season, with Jose Leon and Riso Webb each finishing as individual state champions in their weight classes. Both state champions graduated in 2021.
