Southeast Whitfield High School's Jayla Anderson is the first Lady Raider to sign a cheerleading scholarship in five years.
At a ceremony at the school last week, recent graduate Anderson signed to move across the state and join the cheer squad at Augusta University this fall.
Southeast cheer coach Kristy Gentry said she knew Anderson would be a special member of her cheer squad when Gentry met Anderson as a fifth-grader.
"She was young but was definitely sticking out as one of the hardest working athletes," Gentry recalled. "As the years passed, her diligence only increased. She showed up to every single workout and gave 100% at every second of each practice."
Anderson was the captain of the Lady Raider cheer squad during her junior and senior seasons. She won the team's 2021-22 most valuable cheerleader award and Heart of a Raider award.
In her senior season, Anderson was named to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-American squad and was one of a handful of Raiders that were selected to cheer at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta in December. She was named to the Area 7-4A all-area competition squad.
Anderson, who also held cheer offers from Jacksonville University and Reinhardt University, will major in sports medicine for the Augusta Jaguars.
