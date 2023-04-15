Southeast Whitfield High School’s Marissa Gonzalez signed this week with the women’s soccer program at Dalton State College. Gonzalez is the latest local product to sign with the program. Fourteen members of Dalton State’s roster last season attended high school in Whitfield County. Seated, from left, are brother Diego Gonzalez, mother Gabriela Gonzalez, Marissa Gonzalez, father Juan Gonzalez and brother Juan Miguel Gonzalez. Standing is Southeast head coach Todd Close.