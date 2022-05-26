Southeast’s Hernandez signs with Young Harris

Southeast Whitfield High School’s Karla Hernandez signed recently to play soccer at Young Harris College. Seated, from left, are sister Adriana Hernandez, mother Maria Hernandez, Karla Hernandez, father Isidro Hernandez and sister Angela Hernandez. Standing are Southeast assistant Bryannie Camacho, Southeast head coach Todd Close, Southeast assistant Tony Ortega and Southeast athletics director Mark Lentych.

 Contributed photo

