Hector Holguin stepped away after coaching Southeast Whitfield High School to the 2022 Class 4A boys soccer state championship, but he earned more recognition for his final season.
Holguin was named the 2022 Georgia Coach of the Year in the small school public category by the United Soccer Coaches Association, he said. It’s the second straight year that Holguin has won the award, which is selected by other high school coaches in Georgia. Southeast won the 2021 state championship too.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Thom Jaquet was named the coach of the year in the private school category, while Harrison’s Jonathan Gross won in the large school public category.
Southeast won its second straight state championship by downing cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield 2-1 at the state championship game in Macon last month. The Raiders finished the 2022 season 19-2-3 and won nine straight to close the year.
Holguin announced that he was leaving the Southeast job last month, and former Valley Point Middle head coach Miguel Garcia was named as Holguin’s replacement earlier this month. Holguin won state championships — and this award — in two of his four seasons on the job at Southeast.
The United Soccer Coaches Association is a nationwide organization comprised of coaches at high school and collegiate levels. The award, according to the association’s website, is given because of criteria on and off the field, including community involvement, conduct on the field and team image.
