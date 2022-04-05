Southeast’s Hurtado signs with Dalton State College soccer

Southeast Whitfield High School’s Briana Hurtado signed recently to play soccer at Dalton State College. Seated, from left, are Angel Hurtado, Leonel Hurtado Jr., Alma Hurtado, Briana Hurtado, Leonel Hurtado, Noely Hurtado and Annalia Hurtado. Standing are Southeast coaches Ulises Dominguez, Todd Close and Bryannie Camacho.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video