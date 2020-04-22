Southeast's Phillips signs to play softball at Florida National

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 7:52 pm
Ms. Mary Margie Cox, 74, of Tunnel Hill, departed this life at her home on Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 21, 1945 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Barney Glenn and Mary Terrell Long. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Cox …
Mary R. Headrick, age 92, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Leo S. Rhodes and Mary Jane Ford Rhodes of Cleveland, TN. Mary is survived be her daughter, Saphronia Ann Headrick of Seattle, WA. A graveside servi…
Proceeded by Annette Weaver Martin (mother), Survived by Son: Jonathan Evans, Daughter: Joan Martin (adopted by Kyle Martin), Nicholas Martin (adopted by Annette Weaver Martin). Brother: Kyle Martin. Sisters: Janis Haywood, Dominique Martin-Jennings/ Richard Jennings, Sabrina Martin
Beverly "Joann" Cox, age 67, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton; (706) 529-5371.
