The Chattanooga Red Wolves have signed Southeast Whitfield High School graduate Nathan Villanueva to an academy contract with the first-team.
Villanueva becomes the third Red Wolves Academy prospect — following Dalton’s Cristian Zaragoza and Yahir Paez — to sign an academy prospect with the team. The contract is pending league and federation approval.
Villanueva is a homegrown prospect who was born and raised in Dalton and helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back state soccer championships.
“I’m excited for a new beginning and truly blessed to sign a professional contract,” Villanueva said. “My family are extremely happy for me because they have seen everything I have gone through to get to this moment.”
The Red Wolves compete in the United Soccer League.
Red Wolves president and general manager Sean McDaniel raved about Villanueva’s character, work ethic, and ability on the pitch.
“Nathan is another young prospect that’s come through the Red Wolves Academy demonstrating he’s ready for the next step in his emerging career,” McDaniel said. “Besides all the great soccer skill he brings to us, his ability to display a professional demeanor day in and day out is really what set him apart. He’s the type of player that makes his teammates better.”
“I think what prepared me for this moment is my mentality and ability to keep striving and moving forward and my goal is to get a professional debut with the club,” Villanueva said. “My advice to all the other academy players is to keep working hard and really put your mind to it, and that hard work will pay off.”
Mark Ward, director of coaching for the Red Wolves Academy, praised both Nathan and the Academy program.
“Nate’s signing with the first team is a testament to not only the work the Academy and its staff have done but also to Nate’s own work ethic, professionalism, and character,” Villanueva said. “He thoroughly deserves this accomplishment!”
