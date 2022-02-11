After Southeast Whitfield High School waited seven seasons for a state wrestling champ, the Raiders have gone back-to-back.
Southeast Whitfield freshman Olli Webb was crowned the Class 4A state champion Friday night in the 106-pound weight division. Departed seniors Riso Webb and Jose Leon of Southeast were crowned state champs last season after the seven-year wait for the Raiders.
Webb downed Central-Carrollton’s Colson Hoffman in a 14-11 decision in the championship match Friday night at the traditional wrestling state champions in Macon.
Webb battled his way through the state bracket Thursday morning to reach the final match.
Two other local wrestlers reached the finals on Friday.
Dalton’s Riley Souther fell to South Paulding’s Madden Sanker in the championship match of Class 6A’s 285-pound weight class. Coahulla Creek’s Adonnis Sanchez reached the championship match of Class 3A’s 106-pound division, but was downed by Gilmer’s Juan Rafael in an 8-7 decision.
Southeast Whitfield’s Steven Morales and Roberto Rios also reached the tournament in Macon, with neither placing in the top six in their respective weight classes. Northwest Whitfield’s Jayden Santiago was the fourth-place finisher in Class 4A’s 195-pound class, while Tony Burnecke was sixth in the 160-pound division. Drake Kitchens and Landon Phillips competed but didn’t place.
Dalton’s Stryker Woods placed fourth in the 220-pound weight class in 6A, falling in the third-place match to Brunswick’s Anthony Lowe. Sebastian Garcia and Randall Sliger also competed at state, but finished outside the top six.
Sanchez was the only Coahulla Creek wrestler to place in the top six. Austin Adams, Eion Keener and Jesus Sanchez each reached the state tournament in Macon, but were put out of contention in opening matches.
North Murray’s Tyler Wheat placed sixth in the 152-pound division in Class 3A, while Hernan Hernandez placed sixth in 3A’s 132-pound division. Brock Bennett and Devin Hunte competed at state but didn’t place. Murray County had four wrestlers qualify for the tournament in Macon — Landen Banks, Caleb Blair, Aaron Flood and Eli Hope — but none placed in the top six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.