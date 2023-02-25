ATLANTA — A switch in style carried a stellar season through a battle with South Atlanta High School in the Class 2A Sweet 16, but North Murray's magical year halted there.
The Mountaineers battled, but a team that is used to overwhelming most of its opponents with a new aggressive, speedy style met its match in Atlanta Saturday night. South Atlanta ended what matched the deepest playoff run in North Murray history with a 72-63 victory.
Region 6-2A champion South Atlanta (23-8) moves on to the state's Elite 8, while North Murray ends the year at 23-4.
"We got on a run, but they answered it," North Murray head coach Tim Ellis said. "The bottom line is, good teams do that. We just didn't have enough runs in us."
After falling behind by double-digits in the first half, North Murray found itself in a tight game in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by nine entering the final frame, North Murray's Judson Petty scored the first four points of the quarter, and a Zavon McDade 3-pointer cut the deficit to four at 57-53 with 5:38 to play.
With a shot at competing down the stretch, the Mountaineers instead went the other way as the home-standing Hornets locked down on both ends.
The Hornets held North Murray without a field goal until the 2:08 mark. While the Mountaineers managed one point, South Atlanta reeled off 12 in a four-minute span, buoyed by a pair of putbacks from the taller team.
"I thought we got hurt offensive board-wise in key spots," Ellis said.
Senior Seth Griffin finally cut the lead to 68-57 with a 3-pointer, but that cold stretch put the Mountaineers at the bottom of too steep a mountain to climb with the time remaining.
The attacking press utilized all year by North Murray didn't appear to bother a tall, athletic Hornet team, at least early.
Skilled guards dribbled around the press and made pinpoint passes behind the Mountaineer defense, and a handful of easy buckets helped the Hornets establish a 17-5 advantage midway through the first quarter.
Beau Ellis hit the first of his trio of first-half 3-pointers to galvanize a stagnant North Murray attack, and the 'Neers trimmed the lead to 19-11 after one. Ellis finished with nine.
North Murray fell behind again by as much as 12 in the second, but another 7-0 spurt helped make the disparity just 34-30 at halftime.
A quick six points to open the third quarter from Skyler Williams gave the Mountaineers an opportunity to take the lead, but the go-ahead shot never came. The Hornets pulled out to the nine point advantage by the end of the quarter.
"They hit some timely shots when we made runs," coach Ellis said. "They attacked the rim and finished well."
Williams scored 14, while Petty finished with 16 to lead the Mountaineers.
After North Murray finished 7-19 a year ago, Ellis and the Mountaineer staff decided to switch things up with an aggressive press, fast pace and a deep rotation.
With a mostly similar squad, plus a year of experience, North Murray went 21-2 during the regular season and earned a share of the regular season Region 7-2A title.
"When we decided as a coaching staff to sell out and do something different, your biggest fear is if the kids are going to believe in it," Ellis said. "It's a testament to them, they bought in and believed in it, and it was never an issue. It was the character of those kids that got us to 23-4."
That buy-in was evident throughout the season, and as the season dwindled in Saturday's loss. The substitution-heavy, five-in-five-out style helped North Murray bring in waves of fresh players, ready to spend maximum effort for as long as needed.
Those energy injections helped kick-start the runs the Mountaineers used to stay in the game, whether by deflection, steal or charge drawn.
In the fourth quarter, McDade took a running leap and saved the ball from landing out of bounds by throwing it off of a Hornet player. His momentum carried him into the frame of an entranceway to the gym with a loud smack.
A brief hush fell over the crowd as McDade tumbled into the lobby, but he returned with a thumbs up and finished the game.
North Murray matched its 2013 and 2019 squads in making runs to the state Sweet 16. The 23-4 record is the best, by winning percentage, in school history.
