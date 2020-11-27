Christian Heritage School had a dominating game in all three phases of play Friday night in a 38-0 win over King's Ridge Christian in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs.
The defense held King's Ridge scoreless. The offense put up 28 points in the first half. But both units got an assist from special teams.
The Lions blocked a field goal, broke up two punts before the ball could ever be kicked, nailed a field goal and recovered a short kickoff that King's Ridge failed to field. One of those disrupted punts was recovered by Ben Hermann for a touchdown.
"From what we saw on film, we thought we could wreak havoc on them on special teams," Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said. "We thought we could block a punt whenever we wanted to, their snapper doesn't whip it back there very fast. We play our good ones on special teams. It's a third of the game, and an important part. We really believe that."
With the help of that special teams unit, Christian Heritage (10-1, 4-0 Region 7-A Private) cruised by Alpharetta's King's Ridge (2-5, 1-3 Region 6-A Private), going up 35-0 at halftime and forcing a running clock for the second half.
The Lions advanced to the second round of the Class A Private Playoffs on Friday, where they'll host Monroe's George Walton Academy.
The Lions started their domination early. It took less than a minute for the Lions to score, when Gage Leonard rushed in from nine yards away, and the extra point gave Christian Heritage the early 7-0 lead.
King's Ridge, on the next possession, showed signs of sticking in the game.
The Tigers embarked on a 14-play drive that ate up most of the opening frame, but that's when Christian Heritage made their first play on special teams. Solomon Locke blocked a King's Ridge field goal, then scored the ensuing Lions' touchdown from 18 yards out a few plays later when quarterback Christian Thomas hit him on a screen pass.
That score came on the first play of the second quarter, and it was the first of 28 Christian Heritage points in the period.
The ball didn't advance past the King's Ridge 15 on their next possession, and Hermann recovered the ball for the touchdown after Leonard hit the punter before the ball did.
Leading 21-0, the Lions tackled the King's Ridge punter before the ball could be kicked on the next possession too, setting up another Leonard rushing touchdown, this time from six yards out.
Leonard finished with 64 yards rushing and the two scores on nine carries.
Locke, after the Lions narrowly missed blocking another punt, added a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put Christian Heritage up 35-0. Locke had 91 rushing yards on nine carries to go along with his rushing and receiving touchdowns.
After halftime, with the clock running, Christian Heritage's offensive starters led another scoring drive on their last in the game. Jonah Paniagua added to the special night for the Lions' special teams, hitting a 35-yard field goal with three minutes remaining in the third.
"It was a good effort tonight," Poag said. "We came in and took care of business. We wanted to shut them out, and we did. We check that box and go get ready for round two."
The Lions' game Friday against George Walton Academy starts at 7:30 p.m. on Christian Heritage's campus in Dalton. George Walton, the third-seeded team in Region 8-A Private, reached the second round after a 32-7 win over Holy Innocents Friday.
