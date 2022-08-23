GolfWyatt Brackett, Dalton: Finished second at the boys Class 6A state tournament, finishing one stroke behind the state champion and helping the Catamounts to a fourth-place finish.
Sara Burger, Northwest Whitfield: Wrapped the girls Class 4A state tournament at fourth place overall, leading the Lady Bruins to a third-place team finish. Shot a 75 to finish with the top individual score at the Area 4-4A championship, leading Northwest to the team championship.
Kipp Coker, Coahulla Creek: Carded a 79 at the boys Area 4-3A championship to finish fourth in the individual standings and lead the Colts to a seventh-place finish.
Grant Holder, Northwest Whitfield: Finished 15th individually at the boys Class 4A state championship. Helped lead Northwest to the Area 4-4A team championship.
Kinsley Skiffen, Dalton: Finished tied for second in the state in Class 6A. Shot an 83 at the girls Class 6A sectional to finish second individually and earn an individual state berth.
Audrey Stafford, Christian Heritage: Finished 13th in the individual standings at the girls Class A Private state championship.
Cole Stockard, Dalton: Finished third at the boys Class 6A state tournament, helping Dalton to a fourth-place overall finish.
TennisElliot Green, Coahulla Creek: The top singles player for a Coahulla Creek boys team that reached the Class 3A Elite 8.
Collin Hall, Northwest Whitfield: Top singles player for the Northwest boys. Led the Bruins to the Region 7-4A championship and a spot in the Class 4A Elite 8.
Brock Hix/Lucas Mulkey, Coahulla Creek: Hix and Mulkey served as the top doubles line on a Coahulla Creek boys team that reached the state’s Elite 8.
David Luna, Dalton: Top singles player for Dalton’s boys, which finished second in Region 5-6A.
Callie Stanfield, Christian Heritage: The top singles player for a Christian Heritage girls team that went undefeated in the regular season and reached the Class A Private Final four. Finished high school with a 49-6 individual record.
Katie Rose Stanfield/Riley Geil, Christian Heritage: Doubles competitors for a Christian Heritage girls team that finished the regular season undefeated and won Region 7-A Private.
Ella Kate Tankersley, Murray County: Top singles player for Murray County’s girls, the second-place finisher in Region 6-3A.
Sam Woodall, Murray County: Led Murray County’s boys as the top player in singles. Helped the Indians to an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.
Track and fieldMeg Coleman, Dalton: Finished third in girls 100-meter hurdles at the Class 6A state meet. Region 5-6A champion in girls 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Silas Griffin, Northwest Whitfield: Region 7-4A and sectional champion in boys high jump. Finished third in the event at the Class 4A state meet.
Patten Rector, Coahulla Creek: Won the Region 6-3A championship in boys 1,600-meter run.
Gauri Sheth, Dalton Academy: Finished eighth in the Class A Public sectional in girls triple jump. Became the first Dalton Academy athlete to compete at a state meet.
Brody Smith, Southeast Whitfield: Second-place finisher at the Region 7-4A meet and Class 4A sectional in boys pole vault.
Dominique Smith, Northwest Whitfield: Finished second at the Class 4A state meet in boys 110-meter hurdles.
Jesse Watkins, Southeast Whitfield: Region 7-4A champion in boys 110-meter hurdles. Finished third in the event at the Class 4A state meet.
Robbie Wiggins, Coahulla Creek: Region 6-3A champion in boys shot put. Eighth-place finisher in Class 3A in boys shot put.
Keyla Young, North Murray: Region 6-3A champion in girls 100-meter run. Placed second in Region 6-3A in long jump and third in trople jump.
