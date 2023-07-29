Golf

Reese Brown, Christian Heritage: Earned a ninth place finish in the girls Class A Division II state championship standings.

Jax Brooker, Northwest Whitfield: Low-medalist at the boys Area 4-4A tournament.

Reese Day, Northwest Whitfield: Earned a 17th place finish in the girls Class 4A state championship standings.

Jake Eason, Christian Heritage: Tied for a fifth-place finish in the boys Class A Division II state championship standings. Named to Class A-DII all-state team.

Jack Greeson, Coahulla Creek: Finished in 26th place at the boys Class 3A state championship tournament.

Natalie Overton, Christian Heritage: Earned a ninth place finish in the girls Class A Division II state championship standings.

K.T. Seo, Christian Heritage: Tied for a fifth-place finish in the boys Class A Division II state championship standings. Named to Class A-DII all-state team.

Cole Stockard, Dalton: Finished third at the boys Class 5A state championship tournament. Named to the Class 5A all-state team.

Lacrosse

Tessa Brock, Dalton: 177 saves on the season for the Lady Catamounts.

Kenley Roberts, Dalton: Led the Lady Catamounts in scoring with 23 goals on the year.

Warner Ross, Dalton: Earned a spot on the boys Class 5A-6A All-Area 4 second team. Helped Dalton to a program-record seven wins.

Cooper Sanderson, Dalton: Named boys Class 5A-6A All-Area 4 honorable mention as a goalie. Helped Dalton to a program-record seven wins. 65% save percentage.

Tennis

Reese Bailey, Molly Geil, Riley Geil, Raigh Langston, Macy Mashburn, Monica Morales and Katie Rose Stanfield, Christian Heritage: The girls tennis squad at Christian Heritage finished a perfect 19-0 and won the Class A Division II state championship, never dropping an individual line in the playoffs on the way to a state title. Stanfield was named the Class A Division II Player of the Year, while Riley Geil, Molly Geil, Bailey and Morales were named first team all-state. Mashburn and Langston were named all-state honorable mention.

Nick Carlson, Dalton

Preston Green, Coahulla Creek

Caroline Johnson, Dalton

Matthew Lewallen, Christian Heritage

Jagger Reed, Murray County

Track and field

Kenneth Escobar, Dalton: State champion in boys ambulatory discus throw and shot put at adapted state track and field championships.

Emma Hefner, Dalton: Region 7-5A champion in girls triple jump

Emily Lane, Northwest Whitfield: Finished third in girls discus at Class 4A state championship meet.

Gage Voyles, Northwest Whitfield: Finished third in boys triple jump at Class 4A state championship meet.

Jesse Watkins, Southeast Whitfield: Finished seventh in boys 100-meter hurdles at Class 4A state championship meet.

