Golf
Reese Brown, Christian Heritage: Earned a ninth place finish in the girls Class A Division II state championship standings.
Jax Brooker, Northwest Whitfield: Low-medalist at the boys Area 4-4A tournament.
Reese Day, Northwest Whitfield: Earned a 17th place finish in the girls Class 4A state championship standings.
Jake Eason, Christian Heritage: Tied for a fifth-place finish in the boys Class A Division II state championship standings. Named to Class A-DII all-state team.
Jack Greeson, Coahulla Creek: Finished in 26th place at the boys Class 3A state championship tournament.
Natalie Overton, Christian Heritage: Earned a ninth place finish in the girls Class A Division II state championship standings.
K.T. Seo, Christian Heritage: Tied for a fifth-place finish in the boys Class A Division II state championship standings. Named to Class A-DII all-state team.
Cole Stockard, Dalton: Finished third at the boys Class 5A state championship tournament. Named to the Class 5A all-state team.
Lacrosse
Tessa Brock, Dalton: 177 saves on the season for the Lady Catamounts.
Kenley Roberts, Dalton: Led the Lady Catamounts in scoring with 23 goals on the year.
Warner Ross, Dalton: Earned a spot on the boys Class 5A-6A All-Area 4 second team. Helped Dalton to a program-record seven wins.
Cooper Sanderson, Dalton: Named boys Class 5A-6A All-Area 4 honorable mention as a goalie. Helped Dalton to a program-record seven wins. 65% save percentage.
Tennis
Reese Bailey, Molly Geil, Riley Geil, Raigh Langston, Macy Mashburn, Monica Morales and Katie Rose Stanfield, Christian Heritage: The girls tennis squad at Christian Heritage finished a perfect 19-0 and won the Class A Division II state championship, never dropping an individual line in the playoffs on the way to a state title. Stanfield was named the Class A Division II Player of the Year, while Riley Geil, Molly Geil, Bailey and Morales were named first team all-state. Mashburn and Langston were named all-state honorable mention.
Nick Carlson, Dalton
Preston Green, Coahulla Creek
Caroline Johnson, Dalton
Matthew Lewallen, Christian Heritage
Jagger Reed, Murray County
Track and field
Kenneth Escobar, Dalton: State champion in boys ambulatory discus throw and shot put at adapted state track and field championships.
Emma Hefner, Dalton: Region 7-5A champion in girls triple jump
Emily Lane, Northwest Whitfield: Finished third in girls discus at Class 4A state championship meet.
Gage Voyles, Northwest Whitfield: Finished third in boys triple jump at Class 4A state championship meet.
Jesse Watkins, Southeast Whitfield: Finished seventh in boys 100-meter hurdles at Class 4A state championship meet.
