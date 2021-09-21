Golf
First Team
Wyatt Brackett, Dalton: Finished 10th at boys Class 6A state championship. Led the Catamounts to a third place finish at state.
Sara Burger, Northwest Whitfield: Girls Class 4A individual state champion. First state champion from Northwest in 25 years. Class 4A Area 4 champion. Led the Lady Bruins to third place finish at state.
Kinsley Skiffen, Dalton: Finished seventh at girls Class 6A state championship. Led the Lady Catamounts to a seventh place finish at state.
Audrey Stafford, Christian Heritage: Finished second at girls Area 5-A Private tournament. Finished ninth at the Class A Private state championship.
Jack Stafford, Christian Heritage: Boys Area 5-A Private low medalist. Finished eighth at the Class A Private state championship.
Second team
Alex Buckalew, Northwest Whitfield
Kipp Coker, Coahulla Creek
Braxton Floyd, Northwest Whitfield
Audrey Holder, Northwest Whitfield
Clay Walker, Dalton
Tennis
First team
Collin Hall, Northwest Whitfield: Top singles line player for a Northwest Whitfield team that reached the Final Four in the boys Class 4A playoffs. Helped the Bruins to a second place finish in Region 7-4A.
Jace Sanford, Murray County: Finished undefeated as a freshman on the first singles line for Murray County. Led the Indians to a second place finish in Region 6-3A. Helped the Indians to a Sweet 16 appearance in the boys Class 3A playoffs.
Cam Souther, Coahulla Creek: Helped lead Coahulla Creek to a Region 6-3A championship. Member of a Colt team that reached the Elite 8 in the boys Class 3A playoffs.
Colt Souther, Coahulla Creek: Helped lead Coahulla Creek to a Region 6-3A championship. Member of a Colt team that reached the Elite 8 in the boys Class 3A playoffs.
Callie Stanfield: Finished 12-3 on the first line of singles for Christian Heritage. Led the Lady Lions to a second place finish in Region 7-3A Private. Helped Christian Heritage to a Sweet 16 appearance in the girls Class A Private playoffs
Makray Lents/Katie Rose Stanfield, Christian Heritage: Finished 12-1 as a doubles line for Christian Heritage. Helped lead the Lady Lions to a second place finish in Region 7-3A Private. Helped Christian Heritage to a Sweet 16 appearance in the girls Class A Private playoffs.
Second team
Anna Jarrett, Christian Heritage
Audra Leonard, Murray County
Jay Patel, Dalton
Sebastian Tomsic, Northwest Whitfield
Ella Kate Tankersly, Murray County
Ava White, Dalton
Track and field
First team
Angel Cabrera, Coahulla Creek: Finished fourth in shot put and fifth in discus at the boys Class 3A state championships. Region 6-3A champion in discus.
Meg Coleman, Dalton: State champion in 100-meter hurdles in girls Class 6A.
Silas Griffin, Northwest Whitfield: Finished second in high jump at the boys Class 4A state championships. Region 7-4A champion in long jump, high jump and triple jump.
Lane Hollis, Coahulla Creek: Finished fourth in 3,200-meter run at the boys Class 3A state championships. Region 6-3A champion in 1,600-meter run.
D'Ante Tidwell, North Murray: Finished fourth in 100-meter sprint at the boys Class 3A state championships. Region 6-3A champion in 100-meter sprint.
Second team
Kaylee Bandy, Coahulla Creek
Emily Lane, Northwest Whitfield
Laine McConkey, Murray County
Brody Smith, Southeast Whitfield
Domonique Smith, Northwest Whitfield
Kensly Wooten, Christian Heritage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.