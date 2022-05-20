Local high school football programs have taken the field for spring practices and scrimmages.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest storylines surrounding each team during spring ball:
Christian Heritage
Christian Heritage will replace a few key pieces in 2022, including two top playmakers in quarterback Christian Thomas and running back/linebacker Solomon Locke. But, the Lions do have a large group of experienced players to lean back on. Christian Heritage’s largest senior class of 18 players the field this fall. Eighteen starters are also back, with a few key additions to the roster.
The Lions wrapped up a two-week spring practice last week with an intra-squad spring scrimmage on Thursday.
Head coach Jay Poag said one of the goals of the offseason is to develop chemistry in a group that has a mix of experience and youth.
“Expectations are high as we look to get back to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year,” Poag said. “We’ve had a productive off season and need to continue to work hard this summer.”
Coahulla Creek
Coahulla Creek made big strides as a program last season, doubling the previous school record for wins in a season from two to four.
With a new-look region surrounding the Colts and a few key players set to return, Coahulla Creek aims to keep any momentum built from last year.
Coahulla Creek was much-improved last season, but a tough region left them short of what would have been the school’s first trip to the playoffs. Some of the region’s stronger teams, like Rockmart and North Murray, dropped down to Class 2A for the upcoming season, leaving the door open for Coahulla Creek to have success in 2022.
Coahulla Creek’s spring slate of practices is underway, with a spring gamer tonight at Trion at 7.
Dalton
The story for Dalton is how the Cats can improve in year two under head coach Kit Carpenter.
After not having a losing season from 1960 to 2019 (except for 2011 when the team was force to forfeit four games), the Catamounts have finished with just two wins in each of the last two seasons. Dalton flashed competitiveness with a dynamic offense last season, but came up short against a tough Class 6A schedule.
Dalton moves down to Class 5A for 2022, building in a couple of closer region rivals, like Calhoun and Cartersville, than the Cats saw in the travel-heavy schedule in recent years.
Dalton must replace a few members of that offense, like quarterback Brady Pendley and receivers Journey Boston and Karim Page, but running back Tyson Greenwade returns.
Dalton has a spring game tonight at Pickens High School.
Murray County
Two members of the Napier family got new head coaching jobs this winter.
Murray County High School graduate Billy Napier was hired at the University of Florida, and his younger brother was hired to lead his alma mater.
Kurt Napier takes the reins at Murray after a 1-9 season from the Indians. He’ll try to build Murray back into a playoff contender like his dad, the late Bill Napier, did in his time as head coach.
Murray County, along with cross-county rival North Murray, drops from Class 3A into Class 2A for 2022.
The Indians conclude spring practice with an intra-squad scrimmage tonight.
North Murray
North Murray wrapped up spring practice with a spring game last week against Darlington.
The Mountaineers head into 2022 going into a new region in a new classification. North Murray will compete in Class 2A for the next two years.
A lot is new for North Murray, but the ‘Neers still have a solid foundation, bringing back quarterback Seth Griffin.
Griffin has had a stellar couple of seasons behind center for North Murray, and he heads into his senior season looking to take the Mountaineers back to the playoffs for a seventh straight season.
Northwest Whitfield
Northwest Whitfield heads into 2022 in need new starters.
“We feel we are a faster overall team but are replacing 13 starters,” said head coach Josh Robinson.
The Bruins are looking for three new starters on the offensive line, an area of strength for the Bruins for the last few seasons, but the player those lineman will be protecting has his starting spot locked down.
Owen Brooker returns for his senior season after three years of starting for the Bruins at quarterback.
The Bruins also worked on depth at linebacker and in the secondary during a spring practice period that ended with a spring game last week.
Southeast WhitfieldAfter two seasons of playing a non-region schedule, the Southeast Whitfield Raiders are ready to get back to competing against Region 7-4A opponents in 2022.
Southeast has been adding a win per season in the last two, going from winless in 2019 to one win in 2020 to a 2-8 finish in 2021.
The Raiders closed out last season with a win, and they’ll hope to use that momentum to keep building this year.
Southeast plays in a spring scrimmage tonight at Dade County.
