Springing forward: Dalton State wins men's soccer conference regular season title for first time

It took a soccer season that moved to spring for the Dalton State College men's soccer team to spring to new heights.
The Roadrunners, playing their Southern States Athletic Conference schedule in spring rather than fall because of COVID-19, clinched the SSAC regular season championship Saturday for the first time in the program's six-year history.
"It's great to reach this point," said Saif Alsafeer, the men's and women's soccer head coach at Dalton State. "It's no secret that our goal is to win conference championships."
Dalton State (11-0-1, 6-0 SSAC) closed its SSAC schedule against two conference opponents ranked in the NAIA top 10, defeating them both to clinch the crown. The Roadrunners defeated then-second ranked and undefeated William Carey 3-2 last Thursday before taking down seventh-ranked Mobile 3-2 Saturday.
"The goal all season was to play our best one game at a time and get to a point where these last two games meant something consequential," Alsafeer said. "We did that, and we won them."
Dalton State, currently ranked 18th, closes its regular season schedule Saturday at 16th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett at 3:30 p.m. The Roadrunners will receive a bye into the semifinal round of the SSAC tournament. They'll play in Montgomery, Alabama, on April 7.
Dalton State will look to win the conference tournament for the first time, too. The Roadrunners reached the finals of the tournament in the program's second season in 2016, but lost to William Carey. The Roadrunners made their first appearance in the NAIA tournament a season ago, falling in their first round game 2-1 to Arizona's Embry-Riddle
With a Saturday win, the Roadrunners can close out the regular schedule without a loss for the first time in school history. The only non-win on the Roadrunner record is a 1-1 draw with Cumberlands on Nov. 14, the final portion of the Dalton State fall schedule.
Even with the conference schedule and national tournaments moved to spring due to the virus, teams were still allowed to play games in the fall, if they wished. The Roadrunners played four from September to November, then took more than a month off before resuming play Jan. 31.
"It's been a difficult year having to ramp up for fall, then having to ramp up again for more games in the spring," said Alsafeer, who took over as the Roadrunners' coach prior to the 2019 season.
However, the coach said the more spread-out schedule allowed for more room to practice. Not every SSAC team played in the fall.
"It really helped in terms of being able to train," Alsafeer said. "A lot of times we'd play on Saturday, so that gave us Monday through Friday to train. Our boys really just embraced the schedule. They treated each game as a challenge."
The first part of the goal has been accomplished, but Alsafeer said his team isn't celebrating the successful season just yet.
"We're proud to be here, but there is no sense of finality to it," he said. "We're on to the next challenge ahead of us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.