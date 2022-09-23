The first two times visiting St. Francis High School advanced the ball past Christian Heritage’s 20-yard-line Friday night, the Lion defense held the Knights without a score.
Against Jaiden Jenkins and St. Francis’s prolific passing attack, the Christian Heritage defenders couldn’t hold forever.
Despite those early stops and a flicker of hope for Christian Heritage (1-4) in the second half, the St. Francis (4-1) offense broke loose for three passing scores and held off Christian Heritage 26-7 Friday night.
With the Lion offense sputtering for much of the first half, those two defensive stops — which occurred on the first two possessions for the visitors — kept the Lions afloat early.
Christian Heritage’s defense held strong on a fourth down at their own 14 on the first Knight possession, and Daniel Geil got a hand up to block a short field goal on the second possession.
A 15-yard run by Wyatt Brumlow on the first play from scrimmage was by far the best play for the Lion offense in the first half. Before the break, the Lions punted four times and quarterback Carter Triplett threw an interception.
On St. Francis’s third drive, the Knights finally converted.
Jenkins hurled a pass into the end zone, and Branden Strozier, committed to play in college at the University of Clemson, brought down the 35-yard touchdown over a Lion defender to put St. Francis up 7-0 with 9:46 in the first.
Jenkins passed for 268 yards and three scores on the night.
After Triplett’s interception, picked by Maceo Woodward, Christian Heritage’s Braden Koneman stepped in front of a Jenkins pass on the next play for an interception of his own.
Triplett was sacked for the third time in the first half, leading to a punt, and Jenkins hit Tristen Payne for a 14-yard score with 1:05 to play before halftime to put the Knights up 14-0.
After the break, St. Francis took the ball first for a field goal drive, but then the dormant Lion offense came to life.
The Lions broke off a few chunk runs, and Triplett hit Eli Thomason with a screen pass that went for big yardage. Thomason finished the drive with a run from the 7, putting the Lions on the board, down 17-7.
Koneman intercepted Jenkins for the second time, and Christian Heritage appeared to seize momentum for the moment, down just 10 with plenty of time to play and possession of the ball.
A deep pass to an open Camp Carpenter in the end zone fell just out of Carpenter’s reach, and a fourth-down screen was unsuccessful, leaving the Lions empty after the chance to cut the game to one score.
The Lions were held to just 136 yards of total offense on the night, with more than half coming on the scoring drive.
The third ended with the score stuck on 17-7, but Jenkins hit Payne for another TD to put St. Francis up 24-7.
Strozier, who was recruited by Clemson as a defensive back, flashed those ballhawking skills with an interception of Triplett. A St. Francis field goal was blocked with time dwindling, but the Knights brought down Thomason for a safety on the next play for the final score.
Friday’s game was the first home game for Christian Heritage since its season opener, following three straight games on the road. The game kicks off a four-game homestand, with the Lions hosting Ezell-Harding Christian next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis hosts Bowdon next week.
