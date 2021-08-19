Stadium sightseer: Social media stadium tour of high school football superfan comes to Northwest Georgia

When the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic left northeastern Alabama resident Chris McCreless with some free time last spring, he was looking for something to occupy that void in his schedule.
An idea struck him as the resident of Geraldine, a small town in Alabama's DeKalb County, drove by a local high school football stadium.
"I was telling my wife how I had seen several games there," McCreless said. "I love high school football and going to different stadiums on Friday nights."
With the question still unresolved of whether high school football would even return on Friday nights the following fall, McCreless decided to visit some stadiums, no Friday night lights required.
"We just got tired of sitting at home," McCreless said. "We don't know how long it's going to be, let's just start driving and taking pictures."
So began the quest. McCreless and his wife, Stephanie, decided to visit each high school football stadium in their home state, documenting each stadium they visited with a post including pictures and videos on his Twitter account.
"We got a runoff of everybody that plays in Alabama," McCreless said. "We just started going and marking it off. I do all the driving, and my wife maps it out and does all the pictures and videos."
Drive. Get out. Make sure the gates aren't locked. Take a few photos of the fence, bleachers, press box, field. Then, on to the next one.
Over the course of weekends spent in transit between counties, cities and stadiums, the McCreless couple began marking more and more stadiums off the list — sometimes as many as 24 in a day — while making a name for themselves. McCreless would post a few stops per day on his Twitter account, @chris_mccreless,which now has almost 3,000 followers.
He's made stops at more than 230 Alabama stadiums so far, a year and a half into the venture, mostly in the northern half of the state. Now, he's expanding beyond the state's border.
"In Alabama it's kind of gotten harder to get to them when they're all down south," McCreless said. "I can get to some of those North Georgia schools more easily."
Starting this summer, McCreless has journeyed into his neighboring state for at least 30 schools that he's posted so far. He's been at Dalton's Harmon Field. He's trekked to Southeast Whitfield and up to Tunnel Hill to see Northwest Whitfield's field. He hit those on a trip through the area last month, and he plans to be back for more.
His jaunts out of state will slow down some during the season, but his goal is to keep working on completing every school in Alabama while working his way through Georgia too.
Then, it may be off to Tennessee.
For a high school football superfan like McCreless, getting to meet so many people online has been one of the best benefits of his trek.
"It's been great to meet so many people on Twitter that want you to come to their stadium," he said.
He's gotten job and sponsorship offers for his social media campaign too. But, there's one thing he still hasn't gotten, despite visiting nearly 300 schools.
"All this time, I still haven't gotten a T-shirt or a hat."
