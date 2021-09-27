Standout Saturday for local college football players

Once former North Murray High School football star Ladd McConkey scored his first collegiate touchdown, it didn't take long for him to tally another.
With 6:42 left in the first quarter in a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldog redshirt freshman jumped and twisted to bring in his first touchdown, a 12-yard reception from quarterback JT Daniels. Just over three minutes later, McConkey was dashing in from 24 yards out on a end around to put Georgia up 35-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs won 62-0.
McConkey, a 2020 North Murray graduate, didn't see any action in his first season with Georgia, but started in the Bulldogs' 2021 opener against Clemson. He had made a few receptions in his first three games of the season, but reached the end zone for the first time Saturday.
Against Vanderbilt, McConkey finished with four catches for 62 yards and the touchdown. His 24-yard rushing score was his only carry.
Murray's Gregg has career-best rushing performance in Georgia State's near upset of Auburn
Playing against a Southeastern Conference defense at Auburn on Saturday, Tucker Gregg, a Murray County product and former walk-on who plays for Georgia State, ripped off two long runs on his way to a career-high in rushing yards.
Gregg had runs of 57 and 50 — the latter going for a touchdown — as Georgia State built a 24-12 halftime lead over Auburn. The Panthers' upset bid ultimately fell short after Auburn regained the lead with under a minute to go in the game and escaped with a 34-24 win.
Gregg, a 2018 graduate of Murray County High School, had 142 of his career-best 150 rushing yards in that first half. The senior set the new career mark on just 12 attempts, good for 12.5 yards per carry.
Gregg's 142 first-half yards, which came on just six carries, is the most allowed in a half by Auburn since LSU's Leonard Fournette, now playing for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallied 169 on the Tigers in 2015.
Dalton's Tanner hits career rushing milestone at Austin Peay
Dalton High School graduate Ahmaad Tanner surpassed 2,000 rushing yards for his collegiate career on Saturday as the Austin Peay running back became just the ninth player in program history to reach that total.
In Saturday's game, a 35-27 loss to Eastern Kentucky, Tanner rushed 20 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second straight two-touchdown game for Tanner, who also had two scores against Morehead State on Sept. 18.
Tanner, a 2017 Dalton graduate, is in his fifth season with Austin Pea in Clarksville, Tennessee's.
Dalton duo of Gibbs, McGowan help Georgia Tech upset North Carolina
Two former Dalton Catamounts, Jahmyr Gibbs and Kyric McGowan, helped Georgia Tech drop then-ranked North Carolina 45-22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.
Running back Gibbs, a 2020 Dalton graduate, and wide receiver McGowan, a 2017 Catamount product, helped propel the Tech offense to 45 points, which matched the Yellow Jackets' previous season high set against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11.
Gibbs got into the end zone for the first time this season with a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. That play was set up by a 28-yard completion from quarterback Jeff Sims to McGowan.
Gibbs totaled 64 rushing yards and the score on 13 carries, also catching two passes for 16 yards. Gibbs had seven receiving or rushing touchdowns in seven games played last season.
McGowan, who transferred to Georgia Tech after playing four seasons and graduating from Northwestern, had three receptions for 39 yards against North Carolina. He didn't reach the end zone Saturday, but McGowan has three receiving touchdowns this year after tallying two in his time at Northwestern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.