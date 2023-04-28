VARNELL — Coahulla Creek High School midfielder Anthony Mendiola was a sophomore when the Colts captured the 2021 Class 3A State Championship. Two seasons later, the now-senior netted his team’s first two goals in the Colts’ rout of Hebron Christian Academy that sends them back to the state finals.
Coahulla Creek beat the visitors from Dacula 6-0, outshooting the Lions 31-6 during Friday night’s Final Four match. With the win, the Colts improved to 17-1-2 and clinched a spot in the state championship game for the third time in five years. Mendiola said he was motivated by a spot in the title game and a chance to further the program’s success in the future.
“We just wanted to win tonight,” Mendiola said. “We want another ring. I just want to chase a ring for the young people coming up and motivate them to keep working hard.”
Less than five minutes into the game, Coahulla Creek won a free kick at the edge of its attacking third. Mendiola sent the following free kick into the goal on a bounce and a fumble by the Lions’ goalkeeper, giving the Colts a quick lead. He found the net 15 minutes later, this time on a deflected set piece from a similar part of the field, doubling the lead to 2-0.
While set pieces kickstarted the Colts’ offense, their attack extended the lead. Cruz Barcenas netted a goal from the edge of the area before the half. The sophomore found the net again in the second half to extend the lead to 5-0. Coahulla Creek head soccer coach Aurelio Jacobo noted the leadership on display from upperclassmen throughout the season has led to success from Barcenas and other underclassmen.
“We have some young guys that see Saul (Barcenas) and Miguel (Arredondo) put in the work and see how focused they are,” Jacobo said. “I think they are just rubbing off on them. The seniors have been tough with the young guys but for a good reason.”
Saul Barcenas netted a quick goal after halftime, scoring a left-footed shot outside of the box. Nathen Camacho scored the Colts’ other goal, sneaking a right-footed shot past the keeper with under 10 minutes to play. The Colt offense forced 12 shots on goal and seven corner kicks.
The outmatched Lion squad totaled three shots on goal during the contest, while committing nine fouls — two of which set up the game’s first scores. Jacobo said he was aware of the threats he had on the pitch from the beginning of the season and enjoys a trust with his squad.
“This season, I saw the talent we had coming in, I saw the talent unfold during the season,” Jacobo said. “I watch film, I’ll compare how that team is doing and I’m like, ‘We’re the better team. You guys have what it takes to get this win, you guys are going to get it done in this amount of time.’ They believe me, they trust me and that’s a big thing between players and a coach.”
With the win, the Colts advance to the Class 3A State Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Mercer University in Macon. The Colts will face Oconee County — the Region 8-3A champion — a team that defeated Wesleyan High school 1-0 in its Final Four game and has yet to allow a goal in the state tournament.
The Colts, who also have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, have a few days to prepare for a showdown with the Warriors in Macon. Jacobo said recovery and a Tuesday tune-up as the key to bringing home another title to Varnell.
“Definitely some ice baths,” Jacobo said. “We’ve been good about giving our legs rest. The good thing is we have the weekend in between. Some of these guys, they don’t stop — they’ll be playing over the weekend. We’ve just got to go hard Tuesday (in practice).”
