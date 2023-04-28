For a fourth straight season, the Dalton High School Catamounts are back in the boys soccer state championship game.
The Catamounts crushed Flowery Branch in the second half to win 6-0 on the road in the Class 5A state semifinals on Friday and cruise back into the state finals.
Dalton will face Midtown in the state title game on Thursday night at 7:30 at Mercer University in Macon. The Catamounts will try for their seventh overall state title and hope to get back on top after falling in the championship game a year ago.
An Angel Salaises goal just three minutes into the game put Dalton up early, but that 1-0 score held all the way through halftime.
That's when the avalanche started.
Luis Favela, the hero of Dalton's wild comeback win over Chamblee in the quarterfinals earlier this week, made it 2-0 just two minutes into the second half. 10 minutes later, it was Salaises again making it 3-0.
Three more goals peppered in quickly, as one from David Saldana and two from Ivan Rodriguez put the lead at 6-0 with 17 minutes left.
Dalton keeper Andree Meza stopped a penalty kick with a few minutes left to preserve the shutout and give the Cats a shot at title no. 7.
Dalton's opponent in the state championship game, Midtown, defeated Centennial 1-0 Friday to reach the finals. Midtown knocked off McIntosh, who defeated Dalton earlier this season, in the state quarterfinals.
