Peter Pridgen saw a weakness, so he exploited it.
Once. Twice. Three times.
Pridgen found the same bottom corner of the net on all three of his goals as his hat trick led Christian Heritage School into the state championship for the first time in school history.
The Lions (12-1-3) defeated Atkinson County (13-5-1) 3-1 in the semifinals of the boys Class A DII playoffs. Christian Heritage will play for it all on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Georgia Military College Prep at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
"It feels awesome," Pridgen said. "All the hard work is paying off right now."
The Lions fell behind 1-0 in the first half, but Pridgen began to find his target.
"I noticed that he was a little taller, so (head) coach (Rachel Boyd) told me to go low every time," Pridgen said. "That's what I did and it was successful."
The first was on a free kick from a few yards outside the penalty box.
Pridgen kicked the ball, which navigated a wall of defenders to snag the bottom left-hand corner of the goal, past a keeper trying to recover.
That one knotted the game with 13:40 left in the first half, and Pridgen hit the go-ahead shot with seven minutes before the break.
A similar shot came out of live play, as a shot with more touch than power arced over defenders to find that same corner.
The hat trick was completed with 30 minutes still to play, and the Lions never let that lead be threatened.
"He has such a pretty shot," Boyd said of her senior. "We're very confident in him, and he is very confident and comfortable in taking those shots. He found the space and was able to make it happen."
Christian Heritage's Elliott Forsman had the second of his two near-misses in the second half, and Pridgen fired what could have been a fourth goal late, but an Atkinson County defender leapt to block.
Atkinson County, visiting Dalton from Pearson in the southern part of the state, got the early goal, but even it came on a rare chance for the Rebels to set up an attack.
A drive on the end line led to an open cutter getting a shot at an empty net. The visitors' lead lasted less than three minutes before Pridgen tied it.
The Lions first chance at a state title while playing in the Georgia High School Association will come against a Georgia Military College Prep team with tons of playoff experience. The team from Milledgeville will make its third state championship game appearance in the last five years.
"It's very surreal," Boyd said. "We've been working toward this goal for years now."
Christian Heritage will try to become the sixth boys soccer program from Whitfield County to win a state championship. Dalton, Dalton Academy, Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield have all won state championships since 2018. Dalton and Coahulla Creek will join Christian Heritage in making state championship appearances.
