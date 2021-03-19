State champions

Contributed photo

The Whitfield County Recreation Department 11-12 girls team won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association state championship.

On March 6th, the Whitfield County 12U girls All-Star team won the GRSA 12U All-Star State Championship. Prior to the State Championship tournament, the team was undefeated, winning two warm-up tournaments and then the District Championship. During the brief all-star season, the team amassed a record of 11-0 and outscored their opponents 583-192. After several overwhelming victories, the team took the nickname "Dream Smashers." We beat Bartow so bad that they left at half time when the score was 52-2. We beat Murray County twice by around 30 points each game and they actually won the State Championship in their classification. We beat College Park in the Championship game by 7 points, even though we were down by 11 late in the game.

The team was coached by Tommy Sisson and Anna Kate Sisson. This was Tommy's 3rd State Championship, having also coached Champion teams in 1988, 1992.

I've attached a picture of the team after the championship game.

Top row, left to right:

Coach Anna Kate Sisson

Carley Dean Bramlett

Rachel Edwards

Noa Woodruff

Azlynn O'Neal

Georgia Claire Sanders

Botton, left to right:

Greenlee Lumpkin

Kayden Stuckey

Miley McClure

Andrea Hernandez

Megan Torbett