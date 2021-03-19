State champions

Contributed photo

The Whitfield County Recreation Department 7-8 girls team won the Georgia Recreation and Park Association state championship. Front row, from left, are Bergen Bennett, Blakely Reed, Jasie Allen, Ella Nuckolls, Ellis Carpenter and Peycen Elliott. Second row, Emily Green, Paycn Brackett, Riley Amos and Belle Brindle. Back row, coaches Nick Reed and Mike Green.

 

