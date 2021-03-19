State champions
On Monday, March 8, 2021, Thomas Paul Ruh, dedicated son and servant of God, passed away at 46. Thomas was born to parents Elizabeth Conaway Ruh and Albert Ruh on April 25, 1974, in Blairstown, New Jersey. He received his Masters in Business Administration from University of West Georgia. Th…
Edna Mae Sane Jones, 91, of Tunnel Hill passed away on Wednesday, March 17, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Jones; parents, James Samuel and Jessie Lee Groom Sane; son, Jerry Lee Roach; granddaughter, Caitlyn Cochran; brothers, William (Bill) Sane, Samuel Sa…
Theodore "Lamar" Gazaway departed this life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 19, 1935 in Dalton, GA. He was the son of the late Otto Gazaway and Velma Curtis Gazaway. Lamar loved spending time with his family and being outdoo…
Lena Sue Nichols, age 53, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
