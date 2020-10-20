Softball
Christian Heritage 9, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Christian Heritage 10, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Christian Heritage (12-9) advanced to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs by sweeping Albany's Deerfield-Windsor school (8-12-1) at home Tuesday.
Tatiana Chiesa pitched in both games, earning two shutouts as the Lady Lions cruised 9-0 and 10-0. Chiesa struck out 13 and gave up one hit in the first game, then struck out nine in the second.
Elisa Castelo went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in game one, while Chiesa added a double and two RBIs.
Castelo had two RBIs in game two, and Ansley Adkins added two RBIs.
Christian Heritage plays at Macon's Stratford Academy on Thursday in the second round.
Coahulla Creek 8, North Hall 0
Coahulla Creek 13, North Hall 1
Coahulla Creek (24-5) swept Gainesville's North Hall (9-19) at home Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Sophia Voyles threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter in the first contest as Creek shut out North Hall 8-0. Steahl Smith spelled Voyles in game two, and the Colts cruised to a 13-1 victory that was called after four innings.
Emma Snyder was 2-for-2 in game one, while Meka Henson and McKinley Staten both picked up two RBIs.
Smith allowed just one hit in game two, also finishing 4-for-4 with five RBIs.
Coahulla Creek advances to the second round of the playoffs. They'll host Franklin County for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Volleyball
Murray County falls in first round
Murray County (23-12) fell in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs at Lumpkin County (26-9) Tuesday, ending their season.
The Lady Indians lost 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 in three sets.
Vianca Gamboa tallied 17 digs, six kills and five aces, and Ella Kate Tankersley had 25 assists, five digs and three aces.
Skyler Mahoney had eight kills, six blocks and three digs.
