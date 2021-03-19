State runner-up

Contributed photo

The Whitfield County Recreation Department 9-10 girls all-star team placed as runner-up in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association All-Star state championship. Front row, from left, are Anzley Robinson, Blaklee Ledford, Brinley O'Ferrall and Sadie Spurlock. Back row, Stella Denton, Kamaria Burse, Paislee Miner, Lillie Everett, Olivia Perry and Larkin Woods. Not pictured are coaches Erin Ledford and Jason Ledford.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you