Two defending state soccer champions from Whitfield County met at Harmon Field in Dalton Tuesday night.
Fernando Guerrero completed a hat trick in just over 17 minutes of play as Class 6A defending champion Dalton knocked off 3A defending champion Coahulla Creek 5-1.
Guerrero led Dalton (1-0-1) to a 3-0 lead over Creek (0-1) by the 22:51 mark of the first half, with all three goals coming in a span of about six minutes.
Guerrero got his first goal at the 28:43 mark. After Coahulla Creek was called for a tripping foul on an advancing Zeke Ortiz, Ortiz got up, quickly put the ball in play, and found an open Guerrero for the easy goal.
The second goal came with 25:08 left in the first, when Guerrero fired a rocket into the goal from long range. To complete the hat trick, Guerrero broke free and sent in a shot that boinked off the metal of the goal and right back to him without any more resistance in front of him.
Guerrero's teammates joined in on the scoring a few minutes later, with Yahir Paez adding one and Pablo Castillo heading one in to give Dalton a 5-0 lead at halftime.
Coahulla Creek had a few good runs toward the goal that ended fruitlessly, but Dalton dominated possession of the ball for much of the opening 40 minutes.
After the break, the Colts held Dalton off the board and finally tallied a goal, but couldn't catch up to Dalton.
It's the second time in two games this season the Catamounts have gained a big lead in the first half and then finished scoreless after the break. Dalton went up 3-0 against Atlanta International before finishing with a draw. Tuesday's game was Dalton's first win of the season.
Coahulla Creek takes the season-opening loss to start its title defense. The Colts, after defeating Westminster to win the Class 3A state championship last season, have replaced a lot of talent from that title-winning squad, including front-line standouts Manny Arredondo, Ronaldo Medina and Jaime Mendiola. The Colts finished with two losses last season, one to Dalton and another to a fellow state champion, Class 4A's Southeast Whitfield.
Coahulla Creek plays at Cartersville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Dalton plays at Calhoun Friday night at 7.
Also in local high school soccer action Tuesday:
Boys
Dalton Academy 3, Murray County 0
Dalton Academy (2-0) downed Murray County (0-2) 3-0 at Dalton's Lakeshore Park Tuesday night.
The Pumas are 2-0 in their first two games in program history.
Dalton Academy plays at LaFayette Friday night at 7, while Murray hosts Model at the same time.
North Murray 4, Armuchee 0
North Murray (1-0) opened its season with a 4-0 victory at home Tuesday over Armuchee (0-1).
Uriel Marquez had two goals and an assist, while Eliezer Velasquez tallied the other two goals. Erick Chavarria had an assist.
The Mountaineers host Dawson County Friday at 7 p.m.
Girls
Armuchee 1, North Murray 0
North Murray (0-1) fell at home against Armuchee (1-0) 1-0 Tuesday night to open the season.
The Lady Mountaineers host Dawson County Friday night at 5:30.
Coahulla Creek 5, Dade County 1
Coahulla Creek (1-0) opened its regular season schedule with a 5-1 home win over Dade County (0-1) Tuesday night.
Natalie Brito scored three goals and tallied one assist, while Estefana Arvizu put in two goals. Ana Silva had an assist.
Ali Manis picked up four saves in goal for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays Ridgeland at 5 p.m. at home on Thursday.
Murray County 2, Dalton Academy 1
Murray County (1-1) downed Dalton Academy (0-1) 2-1 Tuesday night at Dalton's Lakeshore Park.
Madalynn Lynch and Jasmine Chavarria had goals for the Lady Indians, while Hallie Johns and Linda Lopez picked up assists.
Yahaira Sanchez had the goal for Dalton Academy, which was the first goal in the new program's history.
Murray hosts Model at 5 p.m. Friday, while the Lady Pumas play at LaFayette at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.