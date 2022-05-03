Dalton is still Soccertown, USA.
At least one Georgia High School Association boys soccer championship and as many as three could be coming home to Whitfield County this week. Fans who can't attend the games in Macon on the campus of Mercer University can watch them on the big screen in Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton during two Community Watch Parties.
In the Class 4A championship Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Whitfield County rivals Northwest Whitfield (18-2-3) and Southeast Whitfield (15-5-1) meet.
On Friday night at 7:30, Dalton (17-1-3) faces Lassiter in the Class 6-A championship game.
Festivities on both nights kick off at Burr Park at 7 p.m. with the championship matches following at 7:30. Unfortunately, the park was unavailable Tuesday for The Dalton Academy game due to a previous booking.
Concessions will be available for the watch parties and proceeds from the sales will be divided among the four schools participating in the championships. The watch parties are sponsored by Believe Greater Dalton; the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department; the Downtown Dalton Development Authority; and First Bank of Dalton.
