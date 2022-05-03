Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.