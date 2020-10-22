Christian Heritage School's softball team (12-11) fell in two games to Macon's Stratford Academy (15-12) on the road Thursday, eliminating them from the Class A Private state softball playoffs.
The Lady Lions lost 4-1 in game one, then fell 7-0 in game two as they tried to force a game three.
In game one, Christian Heritage grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third thanks to a Taylor Fisher single that scored Anna Humphrey. The Lady Lions held the lead until the fourth, but Stratford added one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take control of the game. Fisher finished 2-for-3 with the lone Lion RBI.
In game two, Stratford pitcher Kenna McElmurray held Christian Heritage to just one hit, and the teams started the first three innings scoreless.
Stratford surrendered two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth, then scored three in the sixth.
Tatiana Chiesa pitched both games for Christian Heritage, striking out six in each game.
