Northwest advances to second round after dispatching Arabia Mountain
Northwest Whitfield (31-10) took down Stonecrest's Arabia Mountain (14-21) in three sets Wednesday at home in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs.
Northwest won 25-8, 25-11 and 25-15 to earn their spot in the second round.
Emma Allen led Northwest with 10 kills and eight assists, while Kiara Hughes had 11 assists. Kiersten Maynard tallied eight aces, and Whitley Chumley tallied seven kills.
The Lady Bruins, the second seed out of Area 7, will travel to play Area 5's top seed Luella in Locust Grove on Saturday. Luella defeated Madison County in five sets in the first round.
Christian Heritage comes up short in first playoff appearance
Christian Heritage (13-26) made their first ever state playoff appearance in volleyball on Wednesday, but came up short at Alpharetta's St. Francis (24-3) in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs.
The Lady Lions fell in three sets to St. Francis, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-4.
Christian Heritage made the playoffs as the fourth team in Region 7-A private, while St. Francis is the top seed in Region 6.
In the Lady Lions' final match of the season, Amelia White had 14 digs and two aces, while Sophia Waugh had eight digs and six assists. Sarah Grace Edgeman tallied seven assists and three kills, while Riley Strickland finished with five digs and four kills.
