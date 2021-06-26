Staten signs with Clemson

Contributed photo

McKinley Staten, a recent graduate of Coahulla Creek High School, signed a cheerleading scholarship with Clemson University. Front row, from left, are Deidre Staten (mother), McKinley Staten and Robby Staten (father). Back row, Austin Culp (owner of Dalton's Culprit Athletics) and Cole Staten (brother).

 

