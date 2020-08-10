VARNELL — When Coahulla Creek High School's McKinley Staten saw the ball drop just beyond the outstretched glove of the Ridgeland High School center fielder and safely on the grass, she knew she could celebrate.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the softball squad found themselves down one after a freshly-relinquished lead, but, with two Coahulla Creek teammates on base, Staten's game-ending, go-ahead double ended the game and gave the Colts a 6-5 victory.
"I tracked the ball coming in and hit it," Staten said. "I thought she was going to catch the ball at first, but then it dropped behind her, and I was just ecstatic."
Coahulla Creek (2-0) was no stranger to playing from behind in the Monday night game. Ridgeland (1-1) held the Colts scoreless through the first four innings, and, thanks to a home run apiece from Makayla Cope and Jenna Morgan, held a 3-0 lead.
Creek loaded the bases in the fourth with just one out, but a lunging catch-and-tag double play by Ridgeland third baseman Cordasia Watkins ended the best threat yet for the Colts.
When another chance came in the bottom of the fifth, Coahulla Creek cashed in. With two runners on, Creek's Steahl Smith doubled to bring home both and finally to score the Colts' first runs of the game.
Smith, who also pitched the first five innings for Coahulla Creek, finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs while allowing four hits and striking out six.
Staten drove home Smith for the tying run in the fifth before Jillian Poe put the Colts ahead.
Coahulla Creek's Sophia Voyles came in to pitch for the Colts in the sixth, shutting down three straight Ridgeland batters with strikeouts. The Panthers scored two in the top of the seventh inning to extend the game and take the lead. Voyles struck out five in two innings.
Headed into the bottom of the seventh down by one, Coahulla Creek head coach Swiney said it was up to the players to step up.
"When we went into that last inning, I just told them to find a way to get on and find a way to win," Swiney said.
They did just that. Three straight batters, Voyles, Smith and Staten, got three straight hits to win the game.
Monday's was the second victory in the second game of the young 2020 season for Coahulla Creek. Amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and with signs around the Creek softball stadium encouraging the use of face masks by fans, Staten, a senior, feels lucky to be able to even play.
"It's our last year as seniors, so we're thankful to just be able to get out and play one last time with everybody," Staten said.
"We're trying to do our part with masks and social distancing to hopefully keep these girls playing," Swiney said.
The Colts open up Region 6-3A play today at 5:30 p.m. at Murray County.
"It's good for us to get tested early, because our region is a dogfight every night. I'm just proud of them for finding a way to win," Swiney said.
