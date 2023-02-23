Despite erasing a slow start and gaining a second-half lead, Dalton State College finished just short of Stillman College Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament.
Fourth-seeded Dalton State dropped the game 66-61 to fifth-seeded Stillman, ending the Roadrunners' time in the tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, and — most likely — their season.
Stillman (16-13) advances to the semifinals tonight. Dalton State, sitting at 16-13 on the year, will hope for an outside shot at continuing its season with an at-large selection into the NAIA tournament.
After Dalton State fought back from an early 19-0 run from the Tigers, Stillman forged ahead late and held off Dalton State's attempts to match again.
A 3-pointer by Dalton State's Brad Milliorn tied the game at 59 with 2:42 to go after the Roadrunners had fallen behind 56-50.
An and-one layup, and the proceeding free throw, by Marcus Bates Jr. put Stillman ahead by three at 62-59.
A steal ended the following Dalton State possession, and Roadrunner forward Carterius Evans missed two free throws after being fouled with 40 seconds left.
Stillman added a pair at the line before a Sean Cobb bucket cut the score to 64-61 with 26 seconds left. Two missed Stillman free throws led to a potential game-tying 3-pointer from Milliorn with 12 seconds to go, but Stillman's Khalil Johnson grabbed a rebound and iced the game with two more free throws.
That 3-pointer was the only miss from behind the arc for Milliorn in the game, as he hit 3-for-4 from three for nine points. Boubacar Kamissoko led Dalton State with 15 points, and Donavan Miller scored 11. Evans had eight points and six rebounds, and Sean Cobb had six points and seven boards.
Bailey Talley scored 17 to lead Stillman.
Dalton State fell behind quickly at the start of Thursday's game, which started at 10:45 a.m. local time in Alabama. After scoring the first four points, Dalton State quickly surrendered 19 in a row. The Roadrunners put no points on the board between a Donavan Miller bucket at the 18:47 mark of the first half and a Milliorn triple that finally put the Tiger run to bed with 11:30 left in the first half.
The Roadrunners answered with a 15-2 stretch, capped by a Kamissoko layup, to trim the deficit to two by the time seven minutes remained in the first half.
The Tigers ran the advantage back up to 10 before taking a 35-28 lead into halftime.
The Roadrunners grabbed their first lead since the opening minutes with a Miller lay-in with 16:12 to play to make the score 40-38.
The two batted the lead back and forth, and the final time the Roadrunners had the advantage was a 50-49 score that preceded a 7-0 Stillman spurt.
